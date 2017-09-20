Public works director enjoys small-town feel

L. Frank Marbury says he prefers small town governments over larger, has been looking for a small town and has found it in the way of Chino Valley.

“The wife and I like the Chino Valley area, the somewhat rural nature and still being close to the Prescott area, too. I think we fit in personality-wise for Chino and professionally, I fit better in the smaller governments,” he said, noting that having worked for a government as big as Denver, he can handle the bigger projects but enjoys “the jack-of-all-trades aspects of working for a smaller town. You get plenty of variety.”

As Chino Valley’s newest public works director, Marbury said he’s been working to become a departmental director through his career and education. He achieved his Masters of Public Administration in March 2015 and prior to his position in Chino Valley, Marbury was assistant city engineer in Kingman, a senior engineer for the City and County of Denver, a project engineer for the City of Littleton, Colorado, a project engineer for Kirkham Michael & Associates, a project engineer for Welker and Associates and assistant county engineer for Russell County, Alabama.

Since smaller towns have limited budgets and limited resources, there needs to be a look toward innovation and ingenuity to solve problems that larger communities can usually solve with a sheer amount of resources, Marbury said. In Chino Valley, he’ll rely on the experience and expertise of his staff and the people he works with in the public works department as well as others, he said.

“We’ve got a lot of long-term employees who are used to coming up with creative solutions for problems that may not be the norm. They have a vast institutional knowledge you can rely on,” Marbury said, also mentioning he’ll seek to build a relationship with the other communities in the area. “Sharing resources is one thing you can look at doing in building those networks to help each other out.”

Marbury began working on Wednesday, Sept. 6, and said that he hasn’t set his sights on any huge projects this early. Instead the current goal is to work on setting priorities and seeing what needs to be done without changing things too much, he said.

Even before starting his job, Marbury was getting involved in the community. He participated in the Chino Valley Mudder on Aug. 26, saying it was good to see the people coming out and all the families participating.

“It was a nice welcome to the neighborhood,” he said.