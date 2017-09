Colby is a male, American Pit Bull Terrier/Cathoula Leopard Dog mix who is about 10 months old and looking for a home. He gets nervous around new people and will bark, but once he gets to know them he has a great personality and is very friendly.

If interested in adopting Colby, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7