CVUSD Student of the Week: Ethan Jensen

Character Counts here at Del Rio School! To kick off our Character Counts program this school year, we focused on the character trait of Trustworthiness in the month of August. Nominated for demonstrating this character trait is Ethan Jensen, a student in Mr. Robitaille’s fourth-grade class. Ethan is always honest and caring.

He is a positive role model for his classmates by doing the right thing and by making responsible choices. Mr. Robitaille said, “Ethan is a pleasure to have in class! He is always dedicated and focused, especially in his favorite subject of science.”

When asked about why Character Counts matters, Ethan responded with, “Good things happen to good people! It’s easy to be good!” We are so proud of Ethan and the example he sets for all of us here at Del Rio School.

