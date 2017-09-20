Cooking with Diane: Tangy Autumn Apple Slaw

Tangy Autumn Apple Slaw (Diane DeHamer/Review)

Tangy Autumn Apple Slaw (Diane DeHamer/Review)

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: September 20, 2017 6:01 a.m.

    • Here is another recipe to use up some of those apples. The lime adds a nice touch of flavor that you don’t find in regular slaw.

    Tangy Autumn Apple Slaw

    1/2 head medium head of cabbage (shredded)

    2-3 medium unpeeled crisp apples (shredded)

    1 carrot (grated)

    3 tablespoons finely chopped onion

    1 clove garlic (minced)

    1/4 cup mayonnaise

    1 teaspoon grated lime zest

    1 teaspoon lime juice

    1/2 cup honey

    1/2 teaspoon pepper

    1/4 teaspoon salt

    In a serving bowl combine the fruit and veggies. In a small bowl whisk together mayo, honey, lime juice and zest, salt and pepper. Pour over cabbage and apple mixture, stir well to coat. Refrigerate covered for 1 hour before serving.

    More like this story




    MOST READ