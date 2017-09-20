Cooking with Diane: Tangy Autumn Apple Slaw

Here is another recipe to use up some of those apples. The lime adds a nice touch of flavor that you don’t find in regular slaw.
Tangy Autumn Apple Slaw
1/2 head medium head of cabbage (shredded)
2-3 medium unpeeled crisp apples (shredded)
1 carrot (grated)
3 tablespoons finely chopped onion
1 clove garlic (minced)
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon grated lime zest
1 teaspoon lime juice
1/2 cup honey
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
In a serving bowl combine the fruit and veggies. In a small bowl whisk together mayo, honey, lime juice and zest, salt and pepper. Pour over cabbage and apple mixture, stir well to coat. Refrigerate covered for 1 hour before serving.
