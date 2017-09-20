Citizens voice concerns over development

Packing the Chino Valley Town Council Chambers to make it standing room only last week, residents made their opposition to the proposed West Meadows development clear.

Resident Karen Freund asked where the water would be coming from, commenting that the wells are going dry and people are having to pay upwards of $10,000 to drop new wells.

“In late 1998, the Prescott (Active Management Area) was deemed no longer in the safe yield and caps were placed in groundwater use for new developments stating they had to provide proof of 100-year assured water supply,” Freund said, bringing up the state’s 1980 Groundwater Management Act controlling severe overdrafts and restricting or limiting the use of groundwater with the goal of preventing groundwater depletion. “I don’t think anybody’s doing that and if they’re doing it, they’re lying because there’s no way that works.”

The goal is a safe yield by 2025 and since Chino Valley has been out of compliance for 19 years, adding more developments isn’t going to aide in fixing it within the next eight years, she said.

The worry is about what the water situation is now in her 100-year and their 100-year water supply when more homes keep being added in Chino Valley, said resident Debbie Pomeroy. The water isn’t going to be there all the time, said resident Darren Mahoney, remarking how nervous he is because he’s going to have to save that $10,000 for a new well.

“We have to start thinking more about sustainability,” Mahoney said.

Not only that, but Chino Valley’s infrastructure probably can’t handle what looks to be about 800 to 1,000 new homes in addition to the two apartment complexes that are supposed to be coming, Freund said, citing roads packed with cars in the morning and how the Safeway isn’t able to handle what there is now as well as people opting to shop in Prescott and Prescott Valley because it’s too expensive to shop there.

It doesn’t fit with the general plan either because it shows that the town’s priorities are supposed to maintain a small-town image and a rural lifestyle with most of the lots being one-acre plus, Freund said.

“This is not even close to that,” she said. “The general plan goal is that you want to keep it consistent with the residents in the area, which are all large acre lots. This does not fit.”

The Chino Valley Town Council disagreed with Councilman Corey Mendoza, stating it’s economically positive for the town and acceptable within the general plan. Further, water is regulated by the state and the developer has to satisfy those requirements before going forward with the plan, Mendoza said.

Mendoza called the residents’ attitude a “close-the-door-behind-me” attitude, mentioning he assumes that everyone at the meeting moved to Chino Valley at one point in time. He doesn’t buy into that attitude, he said.

The town council was in a bad position, said Mayor Darryl Croft.

“We have people that want to come live here and yet we have people here that don’t want people to come live here. I came here to have the same lifestyle that you have,” he said, bringing up how he lives in a planned area development. “This is development. This is going to continue in this town. If you want any kind of grocery store, if you want any kind of restaurant, if you want anything that will make your life more comfortable, it’s going to require more people. It’s inevitable, it’s going to happen and we don’t really have much control over it.”

The residents loudly disapproved of both statements and the development’s approval.