Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Sept. 20

Bake sale on Saturday

The Chino Valley Animal Partners plan a bake sale for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Liquor Barn, 315 Business Park Drive. The group is a nonprofit that assists the animal shelter and low-income families with pet preventive care.

Coffee with Cops

Chino Valley Senior Center is hosting casual conversation with your local law enforcement from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Come meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Schaan and various other Chino Valley Police Department employees.

Chili Challenge coming in October

Join the Mayor and others who love chili and compete for cash prizes plus great bragging rights in the “traditional” or “alternative” Chili Divisions. Details and application forms are on the chamber website www.chinovalley.org.

This is just one component of a full day of Family Fun at Fall Fest 2017 at the Chamber (across from Maverick on highway 89) and is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Thank you to KDDL for your second year of sponsorship and allowing $0 fee to compete in this blind tasting.

“Youth chefs” are encouraged to enter and show off their culinary talents.

This is one of the most popular events at Fall Fest and it is growing annually. Open to individuals, teams and youth.

September book sale

Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library September book sale. Old and classic books. “Old books still have tales to tell so they are on sale.”

All proceeds benefit the Chino Valley Library.

PACO seeks board members

Nominations are being accepted for the next board of directors of the Paulden Area Community Organization.

The board meets twice a month and takes a leadership role in the community. Election is planned for November.

Sequins & Saddles dance coming

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its annual Sequins & Saddles Community Barn Dance for 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. The event is a fundraiser for the scholarships the organization awards to graduating Chino Valley High School students.

A portion of the proceeds goes to Horses with Heart Veterans Program.

It’s scheduled for Warren’s Hay-N-More and Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks are providing the music. Tickets are $40 per person and a table of eight is $300. Reservations are necessary.

Visit www.chinovalley.org or call 928-636-2493.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.