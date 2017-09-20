Animal amendments referred to study session over Fourth Amendment issues

Amendments to the animals section of the Chino Valley Town Code were referred to study session after residents and councilmembers voiced concerns about possible Fourth Amendment violations.

The section in question is a newly added subsection dealing with the emergency seizure of animals, added if probable cause is present and the time needed to obtain a warrant might result in the death or inhumane suffering of an animal, said Lieutenant Vince Schaan, noting it gives a peace officer or animal officer the ability to go onto someone’s property, seize and impound the animal and provide notice to the owner that the act happened and that the court will be petitioned for a hearing to establish there was probable cause and no time to obtain the warrant.

“If it’s found that we acted inappropriately, all fees and costs associated with the care, impoundment and treatment is burdened by the town,” Schaan said. “We felt it important enough to ensure we’re protecting animals while making sure we’re not violating unreasonable search and seizure.”

The police department would be giving the same powers and duties of a police officer to an animal control officer in this instance, said resident Debby Pomeroy, adding that eminent danger was not addressed within the code amendments and asking whether or not the animal control officer will have the same training to recognize what eminent danger is.

Not only does the Fourth Amendment protect people from warrantless search and seizure, but the section of the amendments does not conform with state laws that say power or benefits peace officers are entitled to will not be granted to animal control officers.

Resident Donna Armstrong echoed Pomeroy, remarking she didn’t like the unwarranted search and seizure either.

“It’s against our constitution. We don’t need it, they don’t need it,” Armstrong said. “It’s already in the state statutes, if there’s an animal in trouble they can go in and fix that animal that’s in trouble.”

The amendments need some rewriting, said Councilman Lon Turner, commenting on how one line says death and inhumane suffering is a reason to go onto the premises, but later says mistreatment and neglect. That’s a huge difference, Turner said.

Vice Mayor Mike Best said he had numerous phone calls over the amendments and also voiced his concerns.

“I have a difficult time with people coming on to my property,” he said, stating he doubts his dog would attack or bother anybody, but because she’s a 85-pound German Shepherd, someone might consider her aggressive if she comes up to say hi. “I don’t want anybody coming on my property to take my German Shepherd away from me.”