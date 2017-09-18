YC board adopts 2017-18 Ownership Linkage Plan

The Yavapai College District Governing Board held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Sedona Center. Board members Dr. Connie Harris, Steve Irwin, Dr. Patricia McCarver, Deb McCasland and Ray Sigafoos (chair) were present at the meeting.

Board Actions

The board approved an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Prescott, Town of Prescott Valley, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority, Groom Creek Fire District, Walker Fire Protection Association, Yavapai County Community College District, and Yavapai and Prescott Indian Tribe for the consolidation of dispatch services. The IGA will be in effect until Dec. 31, 2019.

The board also voted unanimously to adopt the DGB 2017-18 Ownership Linkage Plan (plan for soliciting input from residents).

Regular Meeting Reports

Yavapai College President Penny Wills reported that YC recently received a U.S. Department of Education TRIO grant in the amount of $1,287,500. This five year award will support the continuation of the Northern Arizona Veterans Upward Bound program, providing services to assist more than 125 veterans per year for success in postsecondary education. The program serves veterans who reside in Yavapai, Mohave, Coconino and Navajo counties.

Dr. Ron Liss, vice-president for instruction and student development, reported on fall semester enrollment data. He stated that the college posted positive enrollment numbers for the first time in six years, crediting program mix, scheduling, and aggressive retention efforts, among other factors, for the successful outcome.

Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Research Tom Hughes presented the results of an environmental scan (trends in the areas of competition, demographics, economics, labor force, education, and technology). He also presented the results of the board’s districtwide community survey, which ran from May through August 2017 and solicited participation through a wide variety of traditional and digital media. Results indicate that the majority of respondents agree with Board ends (outcomes) in providing Yavapai County communities with quality, affordable education, economic support, and access to vibrant social and cultural life.

Following the meeting, the board welcomed about 100 community members to a re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated Sedona Center, which includes two state-of-the-art culinary teaching kitchens. President Wills announced that the new, official name for the culinary program will be the Sedona Culinary Institute of Yavapai College.



The next regular DGB meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Center, 6955 Panther Path.

Yavapai Broadcasting records all regular board meetings for subsequent broadcast. The broadcast schedule is available on the Prescott Media Center website at http://prescottmediacenter.org/

Information provided by Yavapai College’s Jennifer McCormack.