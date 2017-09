Dolores Morgan, 93, a resident of Chino Valley, Arizona, born May 27, 1924, in Willits, California, died Sept. 8, 2017, in Chino Valley, Arizona. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, at 11 a.m., at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road, in Chino Valley. Final arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Homes, of Prescott Valley, Arizona.