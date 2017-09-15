Prep Football: Chino Valley bounces back, blanks North Pointe Prep

Chino Valley’s football team rebounded from a tough loss in Week 3, shutting out North Pointe Prep, 21-0, in Phoenix on Friday to improve its record to 3-1 overall.

The 3A Cougars, who lost 12-7 at Tuba City Sept. 8, received fine contributions from quarterback Michael Paulus, who threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Colton Sandberg and also ran 6 yards for a TD.

Aiding in the effort were Canyon Brimhall, who rushed 40 yards for a TD on a fake punt, and kicker Matt Rios, who converted three extra points. Chino Valley sent North Pointe Prep to its second straight loss, dropping the 3A Metro school to 1-3.

UP NEXT

The Cougars play host to Fountain Hills for their last non-region game of the season at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

North Pointe Prep visits Odyssey Institute at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in Buckeye.