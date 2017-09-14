Neon hair colors a distraction in class?

Every year, as millions of students around the country return to school, some inevitably run afoul of schools’ dress and appearance codes.

Notable high-profile cases in which students showed up with “unnatural” hair color and were disciplined this year included a 16-year-old girl in Tennessee, a 15-year-old girl in Chicago, and a male high school freshman in Mississippi, who dyed his hair pink.

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard said the policies that led to those students’ discipline are somewhat outdated.

“While hair color used to be a bit disruptive, like 10 years ago, we now see students and adults with different colors of hair throughout our community,” he said. “So it is more of a socially acceptable norm that we do not have to address. We allow students to have whatever hair color they wish since it doesn’t create any disruption these days.”

In the Humboldt Unified School District the response was not much different.

“Over the years the staff and faculty of Glassford Hill Middle School have softened significantly regarding both student and faculty hair color,” said Melissa Tannehill, principal of Glassford Hill Middle School. “Students asked about this reported that they see the color of someone’s hair as not different than a new haircut or style.”

Teachers agree that there are worse distractions.

“As a school teacher, I’m more worried about wild behavior than wild hair colors. All of the worst behaviors I have witnessed were never from a student with colored hair,” said Kelli Jones.

Teacher Jennifer Miller said, “I believe if that was the ‘norm,’ (and) not so unexpected, it wouldn’t be such a distraction. I’ve had students show up with dyed hair and kids are interested for about a minute then move on. Not a big deal.”

Adults seem to have differing opinions about the effect brightly colored hair might have on education.

“I always enjoyed telling my kids ‘yes’ when I could. It’s nice when there’s something that isn’t going to harm them or anyone else that is simple and fun to say ‘yes’ to,” said Angie Kennedy. “And that includes hair color. Schools have enough responsibilities than to be concerned with my child’s hair color.”

Carlos Benjamin said, “I think what we put into their heads is far more important than what kids put on them.”

“Being ‘different’ — hair color, tattoos, piercings — doesn’t make anyone more attentive in school. They just become a distraction and then no one gets smarter,” said Leticia Ausbern.

Sometimes, it isn’t the color of a student’s hair that poses a problem — it’s the style.

“We had a situation where a student had a Mohawk,” said Kort A. Miner, principal of Bradshaw Mountain High School. “The students in the classroom struggled with seeing the board, due to the student’s Mohawk sticking up. We addressed the situation with the student and explained the consequences and he did not wear his hair up for the remainder of the semester.”

Tannehill said she doesn’t see a negative impact from students wearing off-beat hair colors.

“Alternative or non-natural hair colors are part of our daily culture, both in and out of school,” she said. “In short, I’d rather have a kid come to school with blue hair and learn than miss out on their education due to an outdated school-level policy.”