Pet of the Week: Simon

Simon came to the Chino Valley Animal Shelter as a stray and was never claimed, so he’s now looking for a new home.

He’s a super-lovable German shepherd mix, approximately 3 1/2 years old. He is timid and other loud dogs seem to scare him, but the shelter staff believes he would be good with kids and other dogs (that aren’t scary). They’re not sure how he feels about cats. He’s not yet housetrained, but with time, he’ll learn. He needs a yard with a tall fence.

Meet Simon at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive. Call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.