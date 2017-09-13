CVUSD Student of the Week: Savanna

Savanna is a responsible and caring first-grader! She shows great effort in all of her classwork, and remembers to turn her homework in each day. She is a good helper in class too, and I can always count on her to make awesome choices!

“I love that Savanna is a wonderful friend because she includes others at recess and is there for someone who needs a hug and a smile! Way to go, Savanna!” said Brandy Cox, principal, Territorial Early Childhood Center.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.