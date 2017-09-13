Cooking with Diane: Coconut-honey Sticky Buns

Needless to say this is not a low-calorie dish, but absolutely delicious, and definitely a family favorite for all ages. Try it!
“Coconut-honey Sticky Buns”
1 loaf frozen bread dough (thawed)
4 ounces cream cheese (soft)
1/2 cup flaked coconut
3 tablespoon orange juice
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup honey
Grease a 9x13 baking dish. Roll the dough into an 8x10 rectangle.
In a bowl, mix together cream cheese, coconut and orange juice.
Spread mixture on dough and roll up like a jelly roll (starting from long side). Cut dough into slices (approx. 1/2 inch), place into baking dish, cover with cling wrap for 1 hour to let dough rise.
In a saucepan melt butter, and mix with honey until well blended. Spoon 1 tablespoon of honey-butter mix over each bun. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30-35 minutes. When removing from oven, invert buns onto a serving plate and top with toasted coconut.
