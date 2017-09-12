Beit Torah Jewish Congregation invites all to observe High Holy Days

The Jewish High Holy Days will be upon us. The seven weeks leading up to Rosh HaShanah are called the weeks of comfort. During these weeks people are supposed to reflect upon their failings of the past year. The comfort comes from being reassured that one can atone for these failings and be forgiven. If the failings are in relationships with others, then the others need to do the forgiving. If the failings are in not observing our brit, covenant contract with HaShem (the Holy One), then forgiveness needs to come from HaShem at the end of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

We are told in Torah [the five Books of Moses] that all people, regardless of background, should join together in atonement on Yom Kippur. We all have our failings, our human imperfections.

This year, Beit Torah Jewish Congregation welcomes all to observe the High Holy Days: Selichot 9/16, 6:30 pm; Rosh HaShanah from Wed. eve 9/20 through Fri. 9/22; Yom Kippur Fri. eve 9/29 through Sat. 9/30. [Sukkah building will start Sun., Oct. 1 and continue until afternoon Wed. Oct. 4.]

First day Rosh HaShanah (Thurs. 9/21 at 10 a.m.) and Yom Kippur (Shabbat, 9/30 at 10 a.m.) will be in Chino Valley at the meeting hall between the food bank and the church, 735 E. Road 1 S.. For second day Rosh HaShanah, Tuesday 9/22 at 10 a.m., a brunch shofar service will be combined with our annual Taschlich service at Fain Park in Prescott Valley, 2200 N 5th St.

All are welcome to join in. Please call to RSVP or for details at 928-237-0390 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.