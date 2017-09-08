Prep Football: Tuba City hands Cougars 1st loss of season

Quarterback Michael Paulus scored a 5-yard touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the first half, but the Chino Valley football team failed to score again in a 12-7 loss to Tuba City on Friday night.

The Cougars managed three drives inside Tuba City’s own 10-yard line after trailing 12-0 early, but failed to score and never recovered.

It is the first loss of the season for the Cougars, which opened the 2017 campaign with a 21-14 win over Camp Verde on Aug. 25, then won their second straight in a 28-27 thriller over Sedona a week ago.

Defensively, Chino Valley (2-1, 0-0 3A West) surrendered two long touchdown throws by the Warriors, which was the difference.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley is scheduled to travel south to Phoenix and play North Pointe Preparatory (1-2, 0-0 3A Metro) on Friday, Sept. 15.

Tuba City (3-1, 0-0 3A North) hosts Winslow (3-0, 0-0 3A East) on Friday, Sept. 15.

Kickoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.