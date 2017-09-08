Hazy skies in Prescott caused by fires in Pacific Northwest

Smoke from dozens of major wildfires in the Northwest has made its way into the Southwest, according to the National Weather Service.

While the smoke’s origin is about a thousand miles from Prescott, a high pressure system that’s been centered over the western United States has been actively drawing smoke down through states including Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

“It’s coming in from the east,” said David Byers with the National Weather Service in Bellemont, Arizona. “Airflow around a high pressure is clockwise, so it’s been pulling it down and around.”

Some winds are forecast to blow in from the southwest starting this weekend into early next week.



“As it starts to move in, that’ll push [the smoke] out,” Byers said.