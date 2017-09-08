2017 Fall Preview Capsule: Chino Valley Mountain Biking

Chino Valley Mountain Biking

Conference: Division II

2016 State Playoffs: Team – seventh place out of 32 teams in Division II state championship.

Coach: Janice Dunn, fifth year as team director/coach; Chris Dunn, fifth year as head coach.

2017 Bikers to Watch: Girls – junior Phoebe Dunn (Varsity rider in 2017; fifth place out of 39 JV girls in final 2016 D-II JV rankings). Boys – junior Jacob Hill (JV rider in 2017; 18th out of 62 JV boys in final 2016 D-II JV rankings); sophomore Caleb Hill (Sophomore rider in 2017; 10th out of 55 freshman boys in D-II Freshman rankings); freshman Randall Tiffany (Freshman rider in 2017).

Date Opponent Time

9/10 at Ft. Tuthill! 10 a.m.

9/23,24 Pioneer Park# 10 a.m.

10/7,8 at Wren Arena% 10 a.m.

10/21,22 at McDowell^ 10 a.m.

11/4,5 at White Tank+ 10 a.m.

! Fort Tuthill County Park, Flagstaff

Prescott

% Fort Huachuca, near Sierra Vista

^ McDowell Mtn. Regional Park, Fountain Hills