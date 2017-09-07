Prep Cross-Country: Chino Valley's Skogen takes 16th at Payson Invite

Andrew Skogen and Becca Tupper posted the fastest individual times for Chino Valley’s boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams, respectively, at the Payson Invitational late Wednesday afternoon.

The Chino Valley boys took fifth overall in Payson, finishing with 216 points, while the girls finished sixth overall with 263 points.

Individually for the Cougars’ boys, Skogen placed 16th with a time of 18 minutes and 37 seconds. Tupper led the girls, claiming 23rd in 24:16.

David Gehman (19th, 18:43), Austen Crowder (48th, 20:27), Phoenix Swiacki (54th, 20:43) and Jake Davis (79th, 21:32) rounded out Chino Valley’s remaining boys’ team finishers.

Lizzy Tupper (38th, 25:05), Emmeline Metz (55th, 26:00), Mya Pullins (63rd, 26:12) and Fabiola Morales (84th, 27:10) also completed the race for the Cougars’ girls.

UP NEXT

Chino Valley will run at 5 p.m. Friday at the Desert Solstice Invitational in Tucson.