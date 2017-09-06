Student of the Week: Matthew Boucher

Matthew Boucher is an exceptionally responsible student. He came from China only a short time ago and was adopted by a wonderful family. Matthew is very curious and is always wondering what’s coming next.

He loves his family and is very proud of his niece, who is also in second grade. He is emphatic about following the rules and encourages others to do the same. His favorite subject is Math. He loves learning new strategies and retains them quickly. Matthew takes pride in his appearance daily. The second week of school he wore a suit and tie. His exact words were, “I enjoy looking handsome.”

He also enjoys his church family and reading. Matthew is a shining star and we are very lucky to have him as a part of our Territorial family.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.