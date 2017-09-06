Pride of a small town: Chino Valley Territorial Days

Territorial Days Parade winners Marching – Chino Valley high school marching band. Commercial – Arizona Hometown Radio Group Non-commercial – Heritage Middle School Classic vehicles – Prescott Antique Auto Club Mounted animals –Granite Mountain Riders Overall judge preference: Territorial Early Childhood Centers

Saturday, Sept. 2, was Chino Valley’s big day of the year – the day when residents and visitors gather to eat some food, watch the town’s only annual parade and enjoy each other’s company on a relaxing holiday weekend.

As has been the case every year for decades, the celebration started with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Chino Valley Lions Club (CVLC) inside the Chino Valley Senior Center neighboring Memory Park, 120 W. Palomino Road.

More than 400 people came to eat the meal, each paying $5. All of that money went into the club’s general fund, which is used to support the town and its residents.

“Whatever we bring in we put back into the community,” said Rhonda Smith, president of CVLC. That goes for the money raised by the Chino Valley Lioness Club as well, which managed 32 booths for an arts and crafts show just outside the senior center for much of the day.



The Lions and Lionesses have been running almost every aspect of Territorial Days since the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce and Parks and Recreation Department relieved themselves of the duty in the late 2000s due to cutbacks during the Great Recession, said Tom Payne, parade chairman and member of the Lions Club.

“The Lions said ‘hey, we’ll ramrod the parade. We’ll get out there and make it happen,’” Payne said.

That’s gradually been shifting slightly as the economy has recovered. One thing the town was able to provide this year in particular was a kids entertainment section, which included a miniature Ferris wheel, a climbing wall and an inflatable slide. All were paid for with money from this year’s canceled 4th of July fireworks display.

Parade

The 31st annual Territorial Days Parade featured about 40 entries. It started at Del Rio Elementary School, made its way up North Road 1 West, took a turn down Butterfield Road and looped around along Palomino Road before coming back down Road 1 West and ending just past the Chino Valley Senior Center.

The theme was “100 Years of Education and History,” a nod to Chino Valley Unified School District, which is celebrating its centennial this school year. Lining the streets were area residents in lawn chairs. Two such residents were Rob and Marnie Zazueta with their two daughters.

“I grew up in Chino and have never missed Territorial Days,” Marnie said. “I think it’s the best time of year. The history of it is so important too. I think that people should celebrate the history.”

That history she is referring to has to do with the Chino Valley area serving as the original territorial capital of Arizona for a brief period of time. Fort Whipple was set up in Del Rio Springs (now a northern part of Chino Valley). Within a few months of it being there, however, it was moved closer to Prescott, where there was higher ground, better access to lumber and a closer proximity to the area’s major industry at the time, mining.