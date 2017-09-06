Mudder makes $8,500 for Chino Valley

About 100 entrants participated in last year’s Chino Valley Mudder. This year, the number was nearly triple that, far more than Community Services Director Scott Bruner said he expected.

“I never thought we’d come close to that,” Bruner told Chino Valley council members at its Aug. 29 meeting.

Registration fees brought in about $8,500 in revenue. The funds are not considered profit; they go back to the general fund, he said.

During the meeting, Bruner gave an overview of the Parks and Recreation Department, introducing, with flair, three department staff members: Recreation Lead Celia van der Molen, Assistant Community Services Director Cyndi Thomas, and Hailey Byrd, recreation coordinator.

Bruner explained the town has seven parks totaling 130 acres that are maintained by two full-time and two seasonal staff with an operating budget of $40,000. The recreation side of the department has a $15,000 budget, with two full-time recreation coordinators running 10 annual events.

Bruner detailed the events and talked about some additional activities he hopes to develop. One is the Polar Plunge in January he would like to re-introduce as a fundraising event. Another is Drool in the Pool that will take place as part of Territorial Days, with dogs invited to a fun swim day at the Aquatic Center. This fundraiser would provide money for the animal shelter and for improvements to the dog park.

Other ideas that could add to the fun of future Territorial Days is for the town to host a three-day softball tournament, riding lawn mower races, and a street dance.

Possible changes in the pool schedule next year would lengthen the season and keep the Aquatic Center open until Labor Day weekend. The department also is looking at providing longer swim time sessions.

Events throughout the year include:

January: Polar Plunge.

February: Ice cream social and sweetheart dance.

April: Easter egg hunt and celebration.

May: Chino Grinder.

June: Wade Parker Memorial Softball Tournament.

July: Fourth of July celebration and fireworks.

August: Chino Mudder.

September: Territorial Days.

October: Halloween at Memory Park.

December: Chino Family Christmas.

Staff uses March and November for event planning.