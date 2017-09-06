Cooking with Diane: Broccoli-Bacon Salad

The slightly sweet creaminess of this dressing on bacon flavored broccoli is really good and a different way to serve broccoli that even children might like. Hope you’ll try it.

Broccoli-Bacon Salad

2-3 heads of broccoli crowns (cut in pieces)

6 slices of bacon (cooked crisp)

1 cup raisins

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

1/2 cup sweet onion (chopped)

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sugar

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

After cooking bacon, remove from pan and set aside.

Take chopped broccoli and sauté in bacon drippings about 10 minutes.

Put cooked broccoli, sunflower seeds, onion, raisins, crumbled bacon in a bowl and mix well.

In a small bowl whisk together mayonnaise, sugar and vinegar until smooth. Pour over broccoli mixture blend well and chill at least 1 hour before serving.