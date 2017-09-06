Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Sept. 6

Chili Challenge coming in October

Join the mayor and others who love chili and compete for cash prizes plus great bragging rights in the “traditional” or “alternative” Chili Divisions. Details and applications forms are on the chamber website www.chinovalley.org.

This is just one component of a full day of Family Fun at Fall Fest 2017 at the Chamber (across from Maverick on highway 89) and is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Thank you to KDDL for your second year of sponsorship and allowing $0 fee to compete in this blind tasting.

“Youth chefs” are encouraged to enter and show off your culinary talents.

This is one of the most audience popular events at Fall Fest and it is growing annually. Open to individuals, teams and youth.

American Legion Swap Meet

Swap meet Sept. 15 and 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bake sale and hot dog sale.

For sale spaces outside $10 inside $15. For more information, call Kathie at 602-421-2833 or Deb at 928-899-6924.

September Book Sale

Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library September book sale. Old and classic books. “Old books still have tales to tell so they are on sale.”

All proceeds benefit the Chino Valley Library.

Sheep in Kaibab Forest

The Chino Valley Historical Society is beginning its fall season of programs. Our next meeting with be on 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Chino Valley Public Library Community Room. Margaret Hangan, archaeologist with the Kaibab Forest, will tell us about “Historic Sheep Grazing on the Kaibab National Forest.”

In 2010, a large amount of sheep related camps were found during an archaeological survey. Sheep were grazed in the mountains of Arizona during the summer and driven on established stock driveways, including one through Chino Valley, to winter pastures in Wickenburg and Phoenix.

This talk discusses the results of a study to try to learn about the history of sheep grazing on the Kaibab in an effort to understand why so many sheep related sites were found.

Sequins & Saddles dance coming

The Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce plans its annual Sequins & Saddles Community Barn Dance for 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23. The event is a fundraiser for the scholarships the organization awards to graduating Chino Valley High School students.

A portion of the proceeds goes to Horses with Heart Veterans Program.

It’s scheduled for Warren’s Feeds Hay Barn and Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks are providing the music. Tickets are $40 per person and a table of eight is $300. Reservations are necessary.

Visit www.chinovalley.org or call 928-636-2493.

PACO seeks board members

Nominations are being accepted for the next board of directors of the Paulden Area Community Organization.

The board meets twice a month and takes a leadership role in the community.

Nominations can be submitted at the Sept. 7 PACO meeting. Election is planned for November.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.