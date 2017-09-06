Chamber pushes plan to streamline volunteering

Not wanting to start a traditional job right after college, Sarah Haber took a job with AmeriCorps/VISTA and is now working with the Chino Valley Area Chamber of Commerce on a new project.

Haber’s studies in public relations in college and her experience in program planning will be put to good use.

Chamber Executive Director Arlene Alen introduced Haber to town council members at the Aug. 29 council meeting, and explained how service agencies looking for volunteers all draw from the same pool of people — mainly retirees. The older volunteers aren’t able to help as often, and the new ones want something different.

“They want to work three or four hours and then leave,” Alen said. “They don’t want to sit on committees or boards.”

A “little, teeny grant” will help cover a project that will connect volunteers through a database of information to events where their assistance is needed. So far, the reaction to this idea has been outstanding.

“We need this, not just in Chino Valley, but also in the greater community.” Alen said.

Haber will call on service clubs in the area to find what their needs are, including helping at events.

“If you get a call, please answer it,” Alen said.

Haber moved to Prescott three weeks ago after graduating from the State University of New York. She worked at the campus Lifestyles Center as an outreach/programming intern promoting college wellness to the students.

“I chose to serve in AmeriCorps following graduation because I knew I didn’t want to start a traditional job right after college,” she said, adding that it also allows her to give back. “When I saw this opening for the VISTA position, I felt it was very fitting to what I studied, and now I can utilize what I learned in school to help a whole community.”

Haber’s assignment will last one year, although the volunteer project will continue, as it is designed to be self-sustaining, Alen said.

“By the end of this year, I expect to have raised community awareness of our program and get the local service clubs and organizations on board with us,” Haber said. “You don’t have to be a powerful person to make a powerful change.”