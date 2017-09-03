Chino Valley celebrates Territorial Days

  • Originally Published: September 3, 2017 5:53 a.m.

    Max Efrein & Sue Tone/Courier

    Training Ofc. Mat Gronek of the Chino Valley Police Department, pulls out corn on the cob ready to dish up for Corn Dinner participants at Del Rio Elementary School.

    Territorial Days in Chino Valley on Saturday, Sept. 2, consisted of the 31st annual parade – including 40 entries; the annual pancake breakfast served up by the Chino Valley Lions Club; a kids entertainment section, courtesy of the town; and an arts and crafts show hosted by the Chino Valley Lioness Club. The Chino Valley Police Department’s mascot tossed candy to anxiously awaiting children during the Territorial Days Parade.

    Chino Valley Territorial Days 2017

    Territorial Days in Chino Valley on Saturday, Sept. 2, consisted of the 31st annual parade – including 40 entries; the annual pancake breakfast served up by the Chino Valley Lions Club; a kids entertainment section, courtesy of the town; the 10K & 2 Mile Run; and an arts and crafts show hosted by the Chino Valley Lioness Club.

