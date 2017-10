Poppy is a Pit Bull/Terrier/Shepherd (unknown) mixed female dog looking for a family. She is about a year old and is quite lively. She could use some obedience training. She gets along with other dogs and children. An active family with a large yard would be the ideal placement.

If interested in adopting Poppy, visit her at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.