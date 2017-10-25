Paulden close to getting its Center back

When the Paulden Community Center shut down two years ago, a good number of organizations didn’t have a home anymore, said Paulden Area Community Organization (PACO) President Don Nowell.

It was a big blow because what’s a community without a center, Nowell said.

It also hurt PACO, said Virginia Simmons, the group’s vice president. The food bank is available but it can’t hold a large number of people and the last dinner saw more than 100 people, Simmons said.

“Not being able to have the functions is what hurt us the most. We had the church were we could meet,” she said. “Even though the food bank was available … it’s not big enough. That’s why you have to set up the tents and in December, that’s not very warm, so we haven’t done it in the last two years for that simple fact right there.”

Paulden Community Center was shut down in November 2015 by Yavapai County officials as the building was not up to code. It was built in 1999 as the Paulden Volunteer Fire Department which ceased services in 2006 and allowed the community to use the building. It never really became a community center though, just allowed to be one, Nowell said. A use permit was never issued to make that change, he said.

Yavapai County Supervisor Craig Brown said that a long time was spent trying to get the building up to compliance before it was shut down. A certificate of occupancy is needed to show that it is up to compliance before it can reopen, Brown said.

“Until they get a certificate of occupancy, they are not ready,” he said. “I would love to see it open, but they still have to go through the processes.”

A certificate of occupancy won’t be obtained until the final inspection is completed and the only thing that’s holding it up is a door, said Paulden Community Center Board Member Jerry Roberts. It’s been ordered and the wait is on for it to be delivered and installed, followed by the final inspection and it’ll all be good to go, Roberts said Friday. The door was expected on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and the goal was to open it by the end of October, he said.

The certificate of occupancy would typically be issued within 24 hours of the final inspection, said Yavapai County Planning Department Supervisor David Williams.

“Once they get the final inspection, we’re done with them,” Williams said. “They’ve got a building that’s been determined to be safe by the code and they have the full occupancy and use of the building. Absolutely.”



Though the community center was shut down two years ago, it’s been a year since final approval was received to go ahead and start construction, said Roberts

The most difficult part of getting the building up to code has been finding volunteers to help, he said.

“The biggest thing is we wanted volunteers to help,” Roberts said. “It’s taken a little while, but we knew that going in that volunteers are hard to get, especially during construction.”

Plans are already being made to make use of the building. The Halloween Festival is from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Community Center’s parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 28, Nowell said. The Salute to Vets honoring Paulden veterans will be on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 11 a.m. tentatively at the Paulden Food Bank and Simmons said the PACO general meeting is on Thursday, Nov. 2 and their fingers are crossed that it’ll be the last one held at the church. The hope is to have the Holiday Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Community Center, she said.

Getting the building open right at the end of the year is perfect timing, Nowell said. The concentration can be on moving forward, he said.

“It’s just going to give us such a wide avenue of venues to get in there,” Nowell said. “It’s just what a community center’s supposed to be about.”