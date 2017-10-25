One Man's Rant: And now for some good-natured screaming

My wife, I and neighbors Sandra and Luiz went Halloween shopping the other day. Stepping into the store must have been akin to stepping into the Tower of London in the late 1500s. We were met at the door with bloodcurdling shrieks and wailings from a hundred tortured souls. These yowlings, however, were manufactured, as were the plastic throats from which they sprang.

Every colorfully-packaged Halloween product came with a “press me” button in the lower right-hand corner of the box. Of course being reserved, mature adults, we pushed every button we could find just to see how sordid modern technology could make tormented life look and sound.

We pressed one button to witness a shrouded prone lady with extremely unattractive skin and bad hair levitate several feet off the floor. We eagerly pushed another button to animate a toothy, six-foot-tall slavering wolf with menacing growls. Kind of reminded me of feeding time for our dogs here at home. Yet another button pressing caused a distressed individual also with a very bad skin condition to scream in pain as he danced against an electrified fence. For only a couple of hundred dollars, we could have invited any of these unfortunate creatures home to help us celebrate the holiday. We didn’t.

Several years ago, my wife and I acquired a ghostly apparition whom we named Reginald. His undernourished skull and skeletal frame were draped in a gauze-like shroud and he was conveniently equipped with a skull hook to hang in a tree. He even came with a small battery compartment to light his beady little red LCD eyes. Reggie was content to shelter in a cardboard box in the barn loft for 50 weeks of the year. Every mid-October he emerged, ready to hide amidst tree limbs and leaves and to terrorize unsuspecting humans who happened into his yard. Year by year, his shroud became a little more frayed and, eventually, his battery box corroded so his eyes no longer operated. He had a good life such as it was.

In the Accessory Department of the store, our shopping revealed a bountiful collection of weaponry designed to scare the unholy bejesus out of friends and associates. Swords, knives, axes, cleavers, pitchforks and sickles, nail-studded clubs and even a chainsaw specifically designed to mimic slicing and dicing. Most of these items were already thoughtfully enhanced with blood-red splatters, just for grins. And there was an impressive collection of severed body parts for the more discriminating consumer.

There was a full line of dress-ups for pets who haven’t already been humiliated enough by their humans. Batman, Beetlejuice and Bacon Dog ensembles would embarrass any canine at prices of up to $39.95.

Shoppers could also pick up latex babies in various hues of gray and sickly. What great fun to put one on newlyweds’ doorsteps to ensure lifelong marital celibacy!

We can blame the ancient Celtic tribes of Ireland, Scotland, Wales and Brittany for our modern-day Halloween hilarity. They started it by believing that on Oct. 31 the dead returned to mingle with the living. Masks and bonfires were thought to scare away evil spirits. How outfitting Fido in a Chewbacca costume is supposed to scare any evil away is way above my pay grade.

Our neighbor, Luiz, did invest in a clever little ghost that flies across a guide wire while emitting a guttural, choking sound. He’s even rigged the little sheeted heathen with a blue light to stimulate passersby into a change of underwear.

Gotta love Halloween!

