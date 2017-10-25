CVUSD Student of the Week: Brianna Gamez

Brianna Gamez is a 10-year-old student in Ms. Valenzuela’s fifth grade class. Brianna started out as vice president of Yearbook Club last year, but became president this year and cannot be more thrilled. Brianna was voted in as president at the start of this school-year and seems to be doing a great job so far. Yearbook is “really fun. Especially when Ms. Kronz dresses up,” Brianna commented. She expressed that her favorite thing is “hanging out with Ms. Crow” and that she enjoys being her “minion.” Brianna wanted to be president of the club this year because she appreciates the feeling of being responsible. As president, Brianna is expected to “take more pictures than anyone else” and get the job done when others don’t come through. Her position also gets to sign a lot of papers and that makes her feel responsible as well. When Brianna isn’t working on Yearbook Club duties, she is reading or playing clarinet for the school band. When she is home, Brianna has fun with her animals which includes: 7 chickens, 8 ducks, 2 goats, 2 sheep, 1 big labrador guard dog, and her Shih Tzu puppy named Peaches.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.