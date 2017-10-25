Councilmember Corey Mendoza joins other celebrity dancers for 2018 Dancing for the Stars

Corey Mendoza has a new responsibility these days, along with his time on the Chino Valley Town Council: learning to dance.

One of the celebrity dancers for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Arizona’s 2018 Dancing for the Stars fundraiser, Mendoza said Councilman Jack Miller and Councilwoman Annie Lane were the ones who nominated him.

“I, without being aware, kind of said ‘oh sure no problem,” he said. “Not knowing what I was getting myself into.”

All in all though, Mendoza said that he’s excited and the whole thing sounds like it’s going to be a fun time.

Other celebrity dancers Mendoza will be up against in the second annual Dancing for the Stars, which will be on Saturday, April 21, 2018, are Kiona Bel, Jason Campbell, Michelle Fain, Jamie Johnson, Greg Mengarelli, Elena Sanwick, Steve Pearce, Donna Werking and Sam Shapiro. Last year’s event sold out.

Campbell said he’s excited to be dancing with his partner, Carie Hughes. He knows just how great a job she and her partner did last year, he said. Further, he loves the programs the Boys & Girls Club puts on and it was hard to say no coming on as a celebrity dancer as he has five kids of his own that use those programs, Campbell said.

“If I can be an example to my own family and to anybody else, I think that’s good,” Campbell said. “I’ve always participated in the programs and supported the programs over the years.”

Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Marnie Uhl participated as a dancer in the inaugural Dancing for the Stars earlier this year in April. Her advice for the dancers would be to have fun, be fearless, trust their partners, enjoy every moment of it and don’t be afraid to ask their friends to vote for them, Uhl said. After all, it’s about raising money for the kids, she said.

Mendoza is partnered with Dawn Wilson and said he plans to start practicing at the beginning of November. At this point, he doesn’t have any prior dancing experience, he said.

“I’ve told my coach I’m a complete blank slate, zero experience,” he said. “That gives me five months to get it together.”

Tickets for the 2018 Dancing for the Stars are expected to go on sale in November.