Cooking with Diane: Special Halloween treats

For anyone with a sweet tooth, these cream and honey apples will be right up your alley to celebrate Halloween. For those who prefer a salty spicy treat, you will love this popcorn snack. Enjoy! Happy Halloween!

Cream & Honey Caramel Apples

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup honey

6 medium apples

6 wooden pop sticks

Chopped nuts for decorating apples (optional)

In a saucepan, combine cream and honey; cook over medium heat until it boils. Reduce heat to simmer; cook for 30 minutes or until thermometer reads 260 degrees. Remove from heat and allow to set about 20 minutes until sauce thickens. Dip apples in sauce, coat evenly, (roll in nuts if desired), put on waxed paper and refrigerate 1 hour until set.

Spicy Halloween Popcorn

5 tablespoons butter (melted)

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/8-1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper (per your taste)

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds

1/2 cup sunflower seeds

On stovetop, pop enough corn for 9 cups of popped corn, place in a large bowl, add sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds and blend together. In a skillet, melt butter, add all seasonings stirring until well mixed. Pour over popcorn and seeds, stir to coat well. Serve.