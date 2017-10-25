Chino Valley Births: Week of Oct. 25

Emberlyn Rose Ingrao, an 8 lb. girl, was born Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital to Dakota and Lauren Ingrao of Chino Valley.

Amelia Rose Kennedy, a 7 lb., 2 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Claudia and Cody Kennedy of Chino Valley.

Ali Grace Seets, a 9 lb., 9 oz. girl, was born Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Karissa Gail and Tye James Seets of Chino Valley.

Lexi Lynne Mohn, a 6 lb., 2 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Sarah and Larry Mohn Jr. of Chino Valley. (No photo)