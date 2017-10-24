NAZ Suns open training camp, prep for 2nd season in PV

It’s been quite a whirlwind for the 2017-2018 Northern Arizona Suns – and the season hasn’t even started.

The NBA Gatorade League team opened its second training camp Tuesday morning at Bradshaw Mountain High School east gym with an interim coach and a 15-man roster that has 10 newcomers and five returnees.

NAZ can keep only 10 players on its training camp roster, as well as two back-ups who don’t dress.

“Some difficult, difficult decisions are ahead in a couple days from now – let’s get 10 before we worry about five [starters],” said Suns interim head coach Tyler Gatlin, whose first practice was up-tempo and upbeat. “The five that start that [preseason] game may not be the five that start the regular-season game. But we’re building chemistry.”

Many returners, and newcomers, were excited to get things going, Gatlin said.

“We were rockin’ and rollin’ in here with the guys who came into town early, and the excitement level couldn’t be any higher.”

RETURNEES

Northern Arizona’s returnees are guards Askia Booker, Josh Gray, Shaquille Harrison, Xavier Silas and Asaad Woods. Co-captains Booker and Gray, as well as Harrison and Silas, received significant minutes last season.

Over the summer, the 6-foot-1 Booker had surgery in Phoenix to repair a sports hernia, an injury he suffered last season and tried to play through. He couldn’t play basketball from June through most of August while he healed, so he watched film and changed his diet, cutting out fats and eating more greens.

“My voice matters more than ever now, and utilizing my voice in the right way – knowing what to say and when to say it,” said Booker, a third-year player of his role with the Suns. “I will give these new guys somebody to look to. I’m going to try to take some stress off of the coaching staff. I don’t think I’ve ever been more ready, mentally and physically.”

Harrison, a rookie last season, worked on his shot and play-making skills in the off-season, playing in three of five NBA Summer League games for the Suns. He said he feels comfortable with Northern Arizona, despite the changes.

“It’s a little different from last year, but that’s life,” Harrison added. “Congrats to coach [Ty Ellis]. It’s well-deserved. We’ve got to keep moving forward.”

Ellis was called up Monday to the Phoenix Suns and named assistant coach under Jay Triano.

Silas, who didn’t join Northern Arizona’s 2016-2017 team until a quarter of the way through the campaign and had missed two consecutive training camps (one with the Jam), said he’s pumped to play a full season and lead.

Silas said the front-office staff picked new players who are more “defensive-minded” and added some shooting before his departure.

“When I came in last year, I struggled a little bit in the beginning just because everyone was in the groove and I was kind of coming off of a sabbatical, I guess,” said Silas, who last year took time off to help his wife tend to their first child, who was born premature and is now healthy. “This time I’m able to kind of go through those shooting woes, just get back into the groove in training camp. I’m excited to be back.”

NEWCOMERS

Newcomers include affiliate players Anthony Bennett, a former No. 1 overall NBA Draft Pick from UNLV, swingman Peter Jok of Iowa and forward Tidjan Keita of Thetford (Canada). Under NBA rules, Phoenix or any other NBA franchise may sign these players to a contract during the G League season.

Bennett’s currently suffering from a lower back injury and is day-to-day, but he played through the pain in practice Tuesday. Gatlin said Bennett’s a “tremendous talent and an even better person.”

“For me, for the most part, it’s about staying healthy,” Bennett said. “We’re competitive [as a team]. We bring a lot of energy. A lot of guys can make a lot of plays. We’ve just got to get adjusted to new coaches, new teammates.”

Jok also sustained a minor injury in Phoenix Suns training camp. Jok, who played for the South Sudan National Team, hasn’t been cleared for full contact, although he can run the floor and shoot.

“He’s going to be a huge part of our team,” Gatlin said of Jok.

Forwards Zach Andrews of Bradley, acquired via trade, and Alec Peters one of Phoenix’s two two-way contract players who will spend most of the season in the G League and no more than 45 days in Phoenix, joined Northern Arizona on Tuesday.

The remaining five newcomers include two players acquired in the G League Draft – forward Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson of Temple and physical center Eric Stuteville of Sacramento State, and three local tryout players – guard Steven Green of Oklahoma Baptist, forward Chris Washburn of TCU and forward Jerran Young of Wright State.

“In terms of having these new guys – that’s how it is in the league. I’ve done it,” Gatlin said. “Sometimes you only have one returning player and you have 14 new guys. So, we’re lucky to have five returning guys. We’re ahead of the curve in terms of that.”

UP NEXT

Northern Arizona will play its only preseason game at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, against the South Bay Lakers in El Segundo, Calif. The season opener is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, versus the Agua Caliente Clippers at Prescott Valley Event Center.

