Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Oct. 25

Special needs family Christmas party set for Dec. 17

There will be a Special Needs Family Christmas Party from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, at Chino Valley American Legion, 650 E. Road 3 South.

Any family with a child with special needs is welcome. This is a family event, and every child gets gifts — special needs children and their siblings.

There will be crafts, games and time with Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a gift from them.

Each family is asked to bring snack foods to share at the party, potluck style.

Register by Dec. 1 so Santa’s elves have plenty of time to ready gifts for each child. To register, email the following information to sassylady_2004@hotmail.com: family name; parents’ names; address; email; phone number; name, physical age, developmental age and disability of each special needs child; name and age of each sibling; a bit of info about each child’s interests and likes to help Santa’s elves choose gifts.

Please keep in mind, this is a family party. You may bring a caregiver with you to assist, but please don’t just send your child with a caregiver.

For questions, call Suzanne Vicory at 928-898-3582.

Vendors sought

The American Legion Auxiliary in Chino Valley is seeking vendors for the arts and crafts and bake sale that takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the American Legion Auxiliary Post 40 at Highway 89 and Road 3 South in Chino Valley

Call Anita at 586-295-0015 for more information.

Christmas Bazaar Nov. 3 and 4

St Catherine Labouré Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley, presents its annual Christmas Bazaar where a network of local craftsman will display a variety of treasures for sale.

The bazaar will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4. On Saturday, there also will be classic cars in the parking lot. Picture-taking with Santa Claus; come listen to the Sweet Adelines 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffles throughout this two-day event.

Veteran’s Day Music program Nov. 5

Veteran’s Day Music program at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, in the main sanctuary at St. Catherine Labouré Church. A light reception will be held immediately following the program. Everyone is invited! The church is at 2062 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. For more info, call 928-636-4071.

Coffee with Cops

Enjoy casual conversation with Chino Valley law enforcement from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Overflow Coffee Shop, 448 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

Angel Tree sign-ups

Chino Valley Community Church is taking names of Paulden and Chino Valley residents who want to sign up to receive gifts via its Angel Tree program.

If interested, parents should bring birth certificates for all children applying, proof of income and proof of address.

Sign-ups are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 27.

The church is located at 1969 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

Senior Center hosts talk about aging

Chino Valley Senior Center hosts coffee with the Area Agency on Aging director Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a coffee talk with Mary Beals-Luedtka (Lewdka). An ice cream social will follow the discussion.

Suggested donation to the center is $4 for those over 60 and $5 for those younger.

The Senior Center is located at 1021 W. Butterfield Road.

For more information, call Chino Valley Senior Center at 928-636-9114; or call the Area Agency on Aging toll free at 877-521-3500.

Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library October sale

Located inside the library. Paperback mysteries and other scary stories.



All proceeds benefit the library located at 1020 Palomino, Chino Valley.

Dump the Drugs on Saturday, Oct. 28

Prescription drug abuse has its grips on the United States in epidemic proportions. Last year in Arizona 790 people died from an opioid overdose, with prescription pain relievers being a driving force.



MATFORCE and area law enforcement hope everyone will help stop this abuse by bringing unwanted medication to Dump the Drugs on Saturday, Oct. 28. Medications can be disposed of at one of nine locations throughout the county, including Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley.



In the greater Prescott area, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Prescott Police Department, 222 S. Marina St.; Prescott Valley Police Department, 7601 E. Civic Circle; Williamson Valley Yavapai County Sheriff Office Substation, 4155 W. Outer Loop Road in Prescott and the Chino Valley Police Department, 1950 Voss Drive.

“Proper disposal of outdated and unused prescription drugs saves lives,” MATFORCE Board Member Dr. Leon Cattolico said. “Disposing of unwanted medication keeps these potentially dangerous drugs from getting into the wrong hands and also keeps medications from getting into our water systems.”

In the Verde Valley, prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Sedona Police Department, 102 Roadrunner Drive; Cottonwood Police Department, 199 S. Sixth St.; Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 646 S. First St.; Yavapai County Jail, 2830 N. Commonwealth Drive, Camp Verde; and the Clarkdale Police Department at 49 N. Ninth St.

For more information, call 928-708-0100 or visit matforce.org.

16 nominees for nine PACO board seats

Paulden Area Community Organization (PACO) board of directors nominees have been announced.

The election will be Nov. 2, for nine board positions:







1 Betsy Terry

2 Calvin Jones

3 Carol Hanby

4 Damian Vilchiz

5 Dan Terry

6 Don Nowell

7 Gary Hanby

8 Heidi Gonzales

9 James Haley

10 Joe Girard

11 Judi Lewis

12 Russ Barnes

13 Starr Bennett

14 Terri McPherson

15 Todd Macilroy

16 Zach Darger

Bunco planned

The Chino Valley Community Church plans a Bunco night for 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Cost is $10.

RWOP hosts forum at Las Fuentes

Republican Women of Prescott will host a forum with Karen Fann from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive in Prescott

Social Room located downstairs on Oct. 27, 2017 – 3 to 4 p.m.

Fann, who serves on the Arizona Senate, will cover the following topics:

What is the latest from the state?

How is legislative decision affecting Prescott (i.e., PSPRS/443 and others).

How are the various initiatives/bills moving along.

Halloween Masquerade at ‘Haunted’ Hassayampa Inn

All 21 and older spooks are cordially invited to Prescott Area Leadership’s first ever Halloween Masquerade on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. in the Hassayampa’s Arizona Room. Not only will you get to party at an actual haunted hotel, you’ll be supporting the young leaders of tomorrow!

This inaugural fundraiser benefits the Ron and Betsy Barnes Youth Leadership Scholarship Fund. The Fund allows PAL to award annual scholarships to two Youth Leaders of the Year and four finalists.

Your en-“haunted” evening (get it, en-haunted instead of enchanted?!) includes a drink ticket, refreshments, a live (or is he “undead”?) DJ and dancing, and a photo booth. You’ll also have a chance to bid in both a 50/50 and a silent auction. Come in any costume you choose or purchase a mask at the entrance. And, if you’re not too faint of heart, there will be a costume contest with a special award for the winner!

Tickets may be pre-ordered online at http://www.prescottarealeadership.org/masquerade-ticket-registration/. Single tickets purchased online are $45 for one, $70 for two. Tickets purchased at the door are $50 each. If you dare, see you there!

Bearizona gears up for annual Howly Growly Owly Festival

Fall is a great time to visit Bearizona Wildlife Park; the animals are active in the cooler weather and are all sporting lustrous fur coats in preparation for winter.

Bearizona is hosting Howly Growly Owly Festival weekends in October (Fri, Sat, Sun). Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume and go to the gift shop to get a “beary” special treat! Park hours throughout the month of October are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities Include:

Howl-O-Ween Express: Hop on the open-air bus that takes visitors through the drive-thru animal exhibits. This is about as close as visitors are going to get to our animals, so they won’t want to miss out. Patrons can howl with the wolves in the Alaskan Tundra & Arctic Wolf enclosure and watch the bison interact with a special Howl-O-Ween enrichment treat. Bus rides depart from the Fort Bearizona parking lot at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Growly Bear Cave: Located within the Fort Bearizona walk-thru area, guests can check out our array of jack-o-lanterns that adorn the inside of the Kindergarten Bear Cave.

Scareizona at Bearizona Haunted House: Those who dare can walk through our super scary Haunted House (PG-13 Rated).

Raptor Show: Guests should plan to catch an Owly Raptor Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Photo Ops: Several areas of the park are decorated in different themes so visitors can take photos with their families.

Bearizona’s mission is to promote conservation through memorable and educational encounters with North American wildlife in a natural environment.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.