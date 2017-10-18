One Man's Rant: What a popular fellow am I!

Late last night I decided to empty the spam folder on my computer. There are some 600 messages competing for my immediate attention. I had no idea I was a personality so much in demand! I mean, I’m just an average-sized geezer goin’ with the flow, you know?

Lesia, Jasmine, Tatyana and Elsea are trying to get my attention even though I’m happily married. Evidently, even in my dilapidated condition these days, I’m considered quite the ladies’ man. But then someone named Alex is also showing interest. At the same time, I see special offers from seven distributors of male enhancement products. And Greta tells me not to send her my personal photos anymore. Now I’m really confused.

Not only that, but I have business opportunities raining down upon me. The director of the Credit and Marketing Chong Hing Bank in Hong Kong wants to discuss a business proposal with me. Another fellow in Singapore has details on a sure-fire 58M Euro business deal that I have to hear. Flushed with pride at my recognized international business prowess, I’m not too embarrassed to reveal that I also have a number of contacts in Nigeria who are excited to send large sums of money to me — yes, to me right here in Chino Valley, Arizona! I’ve already opened several bank accounts just to handle the overflow.

Some high-ranking officer with the International Monetary Fund wants to compensate me since I’m listed as a scam victim of some sort. And a Doctor Kilkenny has an extremely confidential matter to discuss that will be very beneficial to me. I doubt that even George Clooney attracts so many new friends who want to offer him such great and wonderful things!

I’ve begun to plan for the new suite of offices I’ll need, probably in a high-rise office building somewhere in downtown Chino Valley. There will be a large conference room and secretarial staff. I’ll start my own ego wall with photos of me shaking hands with Mayor Darryl Croft and a town councilman or two. This whole thing could be huge.

Then there’s the matter of great coincidences. Two women whom I will not name here, are both 24 years of age in Tunisia and have lost their mothers. They want to tell me about the “great tears and sorrow from their hearts.” I’m absolutely amazed that two females from the same country write to me at the same time with exactly the same sad story. Life is truly unpredictable, isn’t it?

Some of the offers aren’t so monumental. For example, Burger King wants to give me some free Cheetos Chicken Fries. Another entity promises that it can cure my Alzheimer’s affliction in 21 days.

I’m not sure I can pass up an offer to be “treated peacefully at a private Executive Rehab Center.” I can only wonder if I’ll like all the treats I get. Maybe they’ll have Cheetos Chicken Fries there.

As of today, I have put my normal schedule on hold to evaluate all that life is offering to me right now. If I don’t write a column for next week’s edition, you’ll know I’m either resting incommunicado on my new yacht in the Mediterranean, involved in super-secret negotiations with the Crown Prince of Nufaza-land, or I’m being held on ethics charges in Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania.

Life is good and on the up and up — as long as I stay out of Pennsylvania.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.