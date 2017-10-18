Obituary: Robert Lee Schuett

Robert Lee Schuett (Bob), 80, a resident of Chino Valley, Arizona, born Dec. 17, 1936, in Winnetoon, Nebraska, died Oct. 1, 2017, in Paulden, Arizona. Bob spent 36 years of his life working in aerospace as an Industrial Engineer. Upon retirement, Bob loved creating things as he designed a retirement, hilltop home in Prescott, Arizona. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and for many years, he coached girls softball. Bob is survived by his longtime companion, Carole Lambert of Chino Valley; daughter, Andrea Healy (Richard), sons; Craig and Vahn (Pamela); and four grandchildren; Stuart, Paige, Vahna and Alex, and great, grandson, Ryder, all of Riverside, California. A memorial service will be held at a later date in California. Arrangements are being handled through Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road, in Chino Valley.





Information provided by survivors.