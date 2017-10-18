No funding sources to repair Old Highway 89 Bridge

There’s not much good news when it comes to repairing Old Highway 89 Bridge, according to Chino Valley Public Works Director Frank Marbury.

Structurally, the bridge is at least adequate with its rails and the pavement, Marbury said at the Chino Valley Roads and Streets Committee last week. However, his predecessor did mention to him a possible layer of dirt between the asphalt pavement and the concrete substructure of the bridge, he said.

“When you get the pavement failing and water getting underneath the pavement, it soaks in that dirt and ruins the concrete underneath. So that’s what you try to prevent,” Marbury said. “Structurally, it’s not going to fall in or anything like that, but we need to start thinking about how to repair the pavement and the guardrails. But we have not been able to identify any funding sources.”

Marbury explained that in trying to find federal historic money or something similar to try and help fund repairs to the bridge, it’s been nothing but dead ends and the Town of Chino Valley may have to hire somebody to study the bridge

Discussion on the Old Highway 89 Bridge will continue at the next Roads and Streets Committee Meeting.

Possible Sidewalks

Also discussed were possible locations for sidewalks in Chino Valley. Councilman Corey Mendoza said he’d like to have them where kids are walking on the side of the road.

“You’re looking at One West, One East, Two North, East and West,” Mendoza said. “I just don’t want to see nobody get hit.”

Out of all of those, Two North would be the priority, he said. Marbury noted he’d like to see some by the Safeway as well.

Next meeting will see a priority list, Marbury said. He’ll also get advice on possible funding for those sidewalks too, he said.