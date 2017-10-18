Fall Festival kicks off Chino holiday season

The holiday season kicks off in Chino Valley this weekend, starting with the Fall Festival at the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“The arts and crafts show and sale we have every year is really growing and a lot of the vendors at this one will do Chino Family Christmas,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Arlene Alen. “This sort of starts their season off. They bring out some new stuff and new jewelry.”

When the Fall Festival first started, the idea was to grow it into a two-day festival, Alen said. This year, it’s grown tremendously and will be the last time the festival is only one day, she said. Not only that, but it’s going to be on TripAdvisor this year, Alen said.

Some of what made last year’s Fall Festival so successful have been tweaked to make them bigger, such as more food trucks and making pumpkin bowling bigger, she said. However, new for this year’s festival are the bus through history tours, an idea that started at Heritage Fest, Alen said.

“We could not believe the attention that they got,” she said. “We did it for Heritage Fest and every bus left full and with people waiting. So we’re bringing it back with another tour and two buses.”

There’ll be a docent from the historical society on every bus who will have in-depth knowledge of the sites that are going to be included on the tour, Alen said.

Among the stops are down Perkinsville Road to Jerome Junction, out to Del Rio Ranch and the Latter-day Saints Temple, which is a gorgeous building full of history, she said.

“The well there was dug by hand to 150 feet and then drilled to 412 feet,” Alen said. “We’re talking 1919, so pretty amazing engineering.”

The Fall Festival is only one aspect of three to this community event, she said. There’s also the APS Business Expo, where members of the business community throughout the Quad Cities take a booth and have creative, interactive fun things to do in order to help build community, and the KDDL Chili Challenge, of which Mayor Darryl Croft is a judge along with other local dignitaries, Alen said.

Kids even enter the Chili Challenge, competing head-to-head with adults and though they haven’t won, they’ve come in second and third place, she said.

“Kids are amazing cooks. They’ve grown up with the Food Network,” Alen said. “We’ve got people who just moved here who have won chili cook-offs in other areas of the country and are going ‘I can outcook all of those people in Chino.’ Last year’s winner is coming back and it’s getting interesting.”

Though he really likes Chili, Croft said he spends a lot of time with the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce and does whatever he can when one of its events comes up. When it comes to judging the chili, it comes right down to the taste, Croft said.

“I really go for the flavor,” he said. “If I like the flavor of it, that’s number one with me. You generally have a variety of tastes too.”

Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks are on tap for music and the Prescott Regulators and their Shady Ladies are going to be performing throughout the entire day, she said.

Held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission is $3 all day for adults and no cost to kids. The admission even covers leaving for a while and coming back, Alen said.