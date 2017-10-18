Elks give dictionaries to third-graders

Dictionary – noun; a book that lists the words of a language and their meanings which the Chino Valley Elks Lodge gave to third-grade students.

Every third-grade student in Del Rio Elementary School, Mingus Springs Charter School, Seligman Elementary School, Ash Fork Elementary School, Williams Elementary-Middle School and Paulden Community School were given dictionaries, said Chino Valley Elks Charitable Activities Coordinator Beverly Swanty. Third grade is when they start to learn word definitions, Swanty said.

“That’s when they learn to use the dictionary,” she said. “We do a little presentation, I’ll say ‘do you know how to use a dictionary?’ and the teacher will say ‘no we were waiting for you to bring the dictionaries so that we could teach them how to use it.”

The dictionaries, which are paperback, don’t just have definitions of words, but also include states, presidents and the planets, Swanty said. Norman Swanty, her husband and Elks Lodge Trustee, said that the schools don’t have dictionaries and the students wouldn’t normally have them.

Dictionaries were given to teachers too, as well as extras in case new students came in during the school year, Beverly said. The largest number were given out at Del Rio Elementary School, where about 200 dictionaries were given and they ran about $2 a piece, she said.

“We ended up well over 300 (dictionaries) … It’s an expense but very worthy,” Beverly said. “It’s very rewarding. I’ve had them come up to me in the grocery store and say ‘I know you, you gave me a dictionary.”

The Chino Valley Elks Lodge has been doing this for about nine years, she said. It’s been in existence since 2004. Originally, the lodge just gave dictionaries to the third-graders in Chino, but as it got more money, it expanded out to the other schools, Beverly said.

Once the school year is over, the students will be allowed to take the dictionaries home with them, but until then, they’re kept in the classroom, she said.