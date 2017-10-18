CVUSD Student of the Week: Cora Zazueta

Cora Zazueta is an absolute shining star! Every morning she comes into class with a smile on her face and a little pep in her step that radiates throughout the room. Cora displays what it means to be a true role model for my other students and others who come in contact with her! She exudes politeness, respect, cooperation, friendliness, and overall captures what a student READY TO LEARN acts like! Her ability to balance exemplary academics in addition to her demanding extra-curricular activities, soccer and karate, is also a true feat in and of itself! Congratulations, Cora!