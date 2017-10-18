Cooking with Diane: Butterfinger Cookies

If you like chewy cookies, you will definitely like these. Of course they will really be gobbled up by the kids. Enjoy!

“Butterfinger Cookies”

1/2 cup sugar

1 3/4 cup flour

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick butter (soft)

1 egg (room temp)

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 regular sized Butterfingers (chopped)

Combine flour, soda, salt and set aside.

Beat sugar, butter until creamy, beat in egg. Gradually add flour mixture. Stir in Butterfinger pieces by hand. (Dough will be thick.)

Drop by tablespoon onto ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes.