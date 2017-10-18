Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Oct. 18

Angel Tree sign-ups

Chino Valley Community Church is taking names of Paulden and Chino Valley residents who want to sign up to receive gifts via its Angel Tree program.

If interested, parents should bring birth certificates for all children applying, proof of income and proof of address.

Sign-ups are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 and 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 24.

The church is located at 1969 N. Highway 89 in Chino Valley.

Senior Center hosts talk about aging

Chino Valley Senior Center hosts coffee with the Area Agency on Aging director Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Lunch will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by a coffee talk with Mary Beals-Luedtka (Lewdka). An ice cream social will follow the discussion.

Suggested donation to the center is $4 for those over 60 and $5 for those younger.

The Senior Center is located at 1021 W. Butterfield Road.

For more information, call Chino Valley Senior Center at 928-636-9114; or call the Area Agency on Aging toll free at 877-521-3500.

Good Samaritan Society Seminars

Good Samaritan Society — Prescott and Prescott Valley invites hosts a free informative seminar open to residents, family members and the community. This seminar will help folks plan for the two most important things in your life: Everything You Own and Everyone You Love.

Crafting Your Legacy, estate and financial planning, is set for Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct. 19.

To RSVP for this event or for more information, contact Gretchen at 928-460-9678 or ggallagh@good-sam.com before Oct. 12.

Trick-or-Treating at Memory Park

From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, Chino Valley hosts its 20th annual Trick-or-Treating at Memory Park, Palomino Road & N. Road 1 West.

Evening events include trick-or-treating at the vendor booths set throughout the park, booth decorating contest for participating vendors, two fire shows by Pyroklectic, children’s Halloween maze, zombie zone, scary stories in the ramada, sponsored by Miss Darlene of the children’s library, food trucks, and inflatable obstacles and games, sponsored by Grace Baptist.

Those interested in having a booth should fill out the application form and return to the Recreation Department/Aquatics Center at 1615 N. Road 1 East, or call 928-830-7853 for more information.

Friends of the Chino Library October sale

Located inside the library. Paperback mysteries and other scary stories.



All proceeds benefit the library located at 1020 Palomino, Chino Valley.

Road work on Yuma Drive

Yavapai County will continue road work on Yuma Drive in Chino Valley through Dec. 4. Construction will consist of removing existing asphalt, installing various drainage improvements, and cutting native soil to improve sight distance in four areas on Yuma Drive. Affected areas include Otmo Drive, Pheasant Place, Beck Road, Quail Trail and Movi Trail. One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Travelers should use caution when driving in the construction zones and obey all posted construction speed reductions and temporary traffic control changes. Expect delays in the construction areas.

For additional information, please contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit yavapai.us/publicworks.

Chili Challenge coming in October

Join the Mayor and others who love chili and compete for cash prizes plus great bragging rights in the “traditional” or “alternative” Chili Divisions. Details and applications forms are on the chamber website www.chinovalley.org.

This is just one component of a full day of Family Fun at Fall Fest 2017 at the Chamber (across from Maverick on Highway 89) and is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Thank you to KDDL for your second year of sponsorship and allowing $0 fee to compete in this blind tasting.

“Youth chefs” are encouraged to enter and show off your culinary talents.

This is one of the most audience popular events at Fall Fest and it is growing annually. Open to individuals, teams and youth.

You’ll enjoy pumpkin bowling, the Prescott Regulators & their Shady Ladies, Sky Daddy & the Pop Rocks, food trucks, kettle corn, Kidz Zone and games, an arts & crafts show & sale and so much more. A full day of Family Fun with in and out privileges for only $3 per adult and all children under 10 admitted free.

PACO seeks board members

Nominations are being accepted for the next board of directors of the Paulden Area Community Organization.

The board meets twice a month and takes a leadership role in the community. Election is planned for November.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

Flu shots

With flu season right around the corner, U.S. health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shot now so they’ll be protected from the potentially serious complications of influenza.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has received its shipments of the 2017-18 flu vaccine – and is ready to schedule appointments now. The flu season for 2017-18 is expected to run from Oct. 2017 through May 2018 with the peak four-month period being December through March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against flu and its potentially serious complications. Millions of people have safely received flu vaccines for decades. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

YCCHS offers several opportunities to get your flu shot, including:

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Valley Fire Dept. No. 61, 1133 W. Road 3 North

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2 to 4 p.m. Paulden Library, 16 W. Big Chino Road

4-H needs volunteers

4-H Positive Youth Development Program is looking for volunteers to judge record books.

Judging will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office, 840 Rodeo Drive, Building C.



If interested, contact Shirley Vasovski at 928-445-6590, ext. 229. No previous 4-H experience is needed.



Last year, almost 125 books were judged. The Judging Record Books education guide is available upon request.

Bunco planned

The Chino Valley Community Church plans a Bunco night for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the church, 1969 N. Highway 89. Cost is $10.

MATFORCE Lunch ‘n Learn goes ‘Beyond the Bystander Effect’

MATFORCE is hosting a “Lunch ‘n Learn” on Thursday, Oct. 19.



The Lunch ‘n Learn, titled “Beyond the Bystander Effect: 50 Years after Kitty Genovese’s Death,” will examine the “Bystander Effect” and the murder case of Kitty Genovese. Kitty was murdered 50 years ago while 37 “bystanders’’ heard her screams for help and did not respond or call for help.

Detective James Tobin from the Yavapai County Police Department will lead a discussion on this case and the situation that lead to so many people not responding to Kitty’s calls for help. His presentation will focus on what this case means for society today. Detective Tobin will also discuss ways that we can be more involved in solutions for community problems such as family violence and drug and alcohol abuse.

The Lunch ‘n Learn will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the County Building, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott. It is free and open to the public.



For questions please contact MATFORCE at matforce@cableone.net or 928-708-0100.

Bearizona gears up for their annual Howly Growly Owly Festival

Fall is a great time to visit Bearizona Wildlife Park; the animals are active in the cooler weather and are all sporting lustrous fur coats in preparation for winter.

Bearizona is hosting Howly Growly Owly Festival weekends in October (Fri, Sat, Sun). Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume and go to the gift shop to get a “beary” special treat! Park hours throughout the month of October are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities Include:

Howl-O-Ween Express: Hop on the open-air bus that takes visitors through the drive-thru animal exhibits. This is about as close as visitors are going to get to our animals, so they won’t want to miss out. Patrons can howl with the wolves in the Alaskan Tundra & Arctic Wolf enclosure and watch the bison interact with a special Howl-O-Ween enrichment treat. Bus rides depart from the Fort Bearizona parking lot at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Growly Bear Cave: Located within the Fort Bearizona walk-thru area, guests can check out our array of jack-o-lanterns that adorn the inside of the Kindergarten Bear Cave.

Scareizona at Bearizona Haunted House: Those who dare can walk through our super scary Haunted House (PG-13 Rated).

Raptor Show: Guests should plan to catch an Owly Raptor Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Photo Ops: Several areas of the park are decorated in different themes so visitors can take photos with their families.

Bearizona’s mission is to promote conservation through memorable and educational encounters with North American wildlife in a natural environment.