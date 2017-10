Vynzen Mather Brown, a 6 lb., 2 oz. boy, was born Sept. 26, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tiffany and Anthony Brown of Chino Valley.

Ryder Tyrell Foster, an 8 lb., 13 oz. boy, was born Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Rachel Leigh Lewis and Kenneth Tyrell Foster of Chino Valley.

Ellie Mae Hathaway, an 8 lb., 1 oz. girl, was born Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Yavapai Regional to Tashina Roach and Sean Hathaway of Chino Valley.