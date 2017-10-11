CVUSD Student of the Week: Kaleb Kennedy

Kaleb Kennedy, a student in Mr. Rudnick’s fifth-grade class at Del Rio Elementary School is the Chino Valley Unified School District student of the week. Kaleb has made a positive turn around this year by becoming a respectful role model for his classmates.

According to Mr. Rudnick, “Kaleb has been a wonderful student, doing what is asked of him and doing it respectfully.” Kaleb’s friends shared out that they love hanging out with him and that he is nice to everyone.



When asked about why character matters, Kaleb responded with “People should be nice to other people; I try to be nice to my teachers, my friends, and my brothers.” When Kaleb is not at school enjoying math and science experiments, he is playing outside with friends or video games at home. We are so proud of Kaleb and the example he sets for all of us here at Del Rio School.

Kaleb is also the September winner of the Del Rio Pawsitives Drawing; he will be receiving a brand new bicycle provided by Jeff Champ of Farmers Insurance of Chino Valley!

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.