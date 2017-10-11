Cooking with Diane: Herb Cheese-Bacon Corn Muffins

Corn muffins never tasted so good with any soup or stew. Slather on the Spicy Lime Butter to complete a great cool-weather meal.
Herb Cheese-Bacon Corn Muffins
1 container (6 oz) Laughing Cow Swiss Garlic & Herb Cheese spread wedges
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup sour cream
1 large egg
1 package (81/2 ounce) corn bread/muffin mix
4 bacon strips, cooked & crumbled
Whisk together cheese spread, butter, sour cream and egg until blended. Add muffin mix and stir until moistened. Fold in bacon.
Fill 10 paper-lined muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
Spicy Lime Butter
1 stick of soft butter
4 pickled jalapeno slices (minced)
1 clove of garlic (minced)
1 tablespoon lime juice
cracked pepper to taste
Mix all ingredients well.
Spread on each muffin as served.
