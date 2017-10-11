Cooking with Diane: Herb Cheese-Bacon Corn Muffins

Herb Cheese-Bacon Corn Muffins (Diane DeHamer/Review)

Herb Cheese-Bacon Corn Muffins (Diane DeHamer/Review)

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: October 11, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • Corn muffins never tasted so good with any soup or stew. Slather on the Spicy Lime Butter to complete a great cool-weather meal.

    Herb Cheese-Bacon Corn Muffins

    1 container (6 oz) Laughing Cow Swiss Garlic & Herb Cheese spread wedges

    1/4 cup butter

    1/4 cup sour cream

    1 large egg

    1 package (81/2 ounce) corn bread/muffin mix

    4 bacon strips, cooked & crumbled

    Whisk together cheese spread, butter, sour cream and egg until blended. Add muffin mix and stir until moistened. Fold in bacon.

    Fill 10 paper-lined muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

    Spicy Lime Butter

    1 stick of soft butter

    4 pickled jalapeno slices (minced)

    1 clove of garlic (minced)

    1 tablespoon lime juice

    cracked pepper to taste

    Mix all ingredients well.

    Spread on each muffin as served.

    More like this story




    MOST READ