Cooking with Diane: Herb Cheese-Bacon Corn Muffins

Corn muffins never tasted so good with any soup or stew. Slather on the Spicy Lime Butter to complete a great cool-weather meal.

Herb Cheese-Bacon Corn Muffins

1 container (6 oz) Laughing Cow Swiss Garlic & Herb Cheese spread wedges

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup sour cream

1 large egg

1 package (81/2 ounce) corn bread/muffin mix

4 bacon strips, cooked & crumbled

Whisk together cheese spread, butter, sour cream and egg until blended. Add muffin mix and stir until moistened. Fold in bacon.

Fill 10 paper-lined muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Spicy Lime Butter

1 stick of soft butter

4 pickled jalapeno slices (minced)

1 clove of garlic (minced)

1 tablespoon lime juice

cracked pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients well.

Spread on each muffin as served.