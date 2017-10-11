Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Oct. 11

Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library October sale

Located inside the library. Paperback mysteries and other scary stories.

All proceeds benefit the library located at 1020 Palomino, Chino Valley.

Fashion show benefits local veterans

A fashion show benefiting local veterans is Saturday, Oct. 14, from noon to 4 p.m. in Chino Valley at the American Legion at Highway 89 and Road 3 South.

Tickets cost $15 and include lunch, raffles and a 50/50. Make checks out to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40. Call Kathie 602-421-2833, Debbie-928-899-6924 or Anita 586-295-0015 to buy tickets. Tickets are limited. Come and join in the fun. Clothes by B-Ware Chic by Stacy.

Deep Well Ranch: Impact on Our Aquifer and the Verde River

The Deep Well Ranch 1,800-acre development, annexed by the City of Prescott in 2015, proposes to add over 10,000 homes, 20,000 residents, and new commercial activity. Water for the development raises significant issues in both the Prescott Active Management Area (AMA) and the Big Chino Valley.

What about the water? How much is needed? Where will it come from? What are the impacts on our aquifer, on safe yield and on the Verde River?

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Citizens Water Advocacy Group Public Policy Committee Chair Gary Beverly will answer these questions and more when CWAG meets from 10 a.m. to noon at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Beverly will describe the proposed Deep Well development in the context of state and local water policy, water use in both the Prescott AMA and the Big Chino Valley, and the potential impacts on sustainability and the Verde River.

For more info, call 445-4218, email info@cwagaz.org or visit www.cwagaz.org.

Paulden Public Library book sale

The Paulden Public Library is celebrating its first anniversary all month of October.

Friends of the Paulden Public Library (a 501c3 organization) are hosting (weather permitting) a huge book sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Funds raised will benefit the Paulden Public Library. All donations welcome.

Thousands of lightly used books. New titles, older titles, cookbooks, encyclopedias, dictionaries, novels, gardening, and many others. Various prices from free to about $5. Romance novels/mysteries 5 for a dollar and up.

The library can be found at 25985 N. Hooty Lane, Paulden. (3.6 miles west of Highway 89 off Big Chino Road) Follow the signs.

For more information, call Kathi at 928-925-4185 or Mary Jo at 909-815-3697.

Trick-or-Treating at Memory Park

Join the Town of Chino Valley for a safe, fun and free event for the entire family! From 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 31, Chino Valley will host its 20th annual Trick-or-Treating at Memory Park, Palomino Road and North Road 1 West

Evening events include trick-or-treating at the vendor booths set throughout the park, booth decorating contest for participating vendors, two fire shows by Pyroklectic, children’s Halloween maze, zombie zone, scary stories in the ramada, sponsored by Miss Darlene of the children’s library, food trucks, and inflatable obstacles and games, sponsored by Grace Baptist.

Interested in having a booth? Fill out the application form and return to the Recreation Department/Aquatics Center at 1615 N. Road 1 East, or call 928-830-7853 for more information.

Victims of Hurricane Harvey 5D Benefit Barrel Race

There will be a 5D Benefit Barrel Race for victims of Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Oct. 14, at Olsen’s Arena in Chino Valley, 344 S. Highway 89. Open Arena 8 to 9:30 a.m., Run at 10 a.m.

Costs are as follows:

• PeeWee class $10.

• Open 5D, Youth 4D, Senior 4D, Novice Rider 4D, Green Horse 4D, Pole Bending 3D $50.

• NBHA/Fair Carry Over 4D $30.

No arena fees, no late fees, 70 percent payback. Books will stay open!

Buckles/prizes to the winner of each D in the open. Plus lots of other fun prizes. All proceeds will go to the livestock victims (and other animals) of Hurricane Harvey!

Call Shyan Ingrao 928-925-0229 or Crystal Poteet 928-273-4073 for more information.

If you can’t come to the race, you can still buy tickets for raffle items to help out. Dall Shyan at 928-925-0229 to purchase tickets. Remember, anything helps. Tickets are $5 for one or $20 for five.

Raffle will take place at the end of the race on Oct. 14. You don’t have to be present to win; however, you will want to have your phone available because winners choose their prizes! First come, first serve! We will call you to see which item you want if we draw your name and you aren’t present. If you do not answer, you get whatever items are last picked.

Road work on Yuma Drive

Yavapai County will continue road work on Yuma Drive in Chino Valley through Dec. 4. Construction will consist of removing existing asphalt, installing various drainage improvements, and cutting native soil to improve sight distance in four areas on Yuma Drive. Affected areas include Otmo Drive, Pheasant Place, Beck Road, Quail Trail and Movi Trail. One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Travelers should use caution when driving in the construction zones and obey all posted construction speed reductions and temporary traffic control changes. Expect delays in the construction areas.

For additional information, please contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit yavapai.us/publicworks.

Chili Challenge coming in October

Join the Mayor and others who love chili and compete for cash prizes plus great bragging rights in the “traditional” or “alternative” Chili Divisions. Details and applications forms are on the chamber website www.chinovalley.org.

This is just one component of a full day of Family Fun at Fall Fest 2017 at the Chamber (across from Maverick on Highway 89) and is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Thank you to KDDL for your second year of sponsorship and allowing $0 fee to compete in this blind tasting.

“Youth chefs” are encouraged to enter and show off your culinary talents.

This is one of the most audience popular events at Fall Fest and it is growing annually. Open to individuals, teams and youth.

You’ll enjoy pumpkin bowling, the Prescott Regulators & their Shady Ladies, Sky Daddy & the Pop Rocks, food trucks, kettle corn, Kidz Zone and games, an arts & crafts show & sale and so much more. A full day of Family Fun with in and out privileges for only $3 per adult and all children under 10 admitted free.

PACO seeks board members

Nominations are being accepted for the next board of directors of the Paulden Area Community Organization.

The board meets twice a month and takes a leadership role in the community. Election is planned for November.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis.

Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

Flu shots

With flu season right around the corner, U.S. health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shot now so they’ll be protected from the potentially serious complications of influenza.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has received its shipments of the 2017-18 flu vaccine – and is ready to schedule appointments now. The flu season for 2017-18 is expected to run from Oct. 2017 through May 2018 with the peak four-month period being December through March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against flu and its potentially serious complications. Millions of people have safely received flu vaccines for decades. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

YCCHS offers several opportunities to get your flu shot, including:

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Valley Fire Dept. No. 61, 1133 W. Road 3 North

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2 to 4 p.m. Paulden Library, 16 W. Big Chino Road

Town Hall focuses on education funding

County residents are invited to participate in a Community Town Hall that focuses upon gathering recommendations for “Funding PreK-12 Education. It is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 17, on the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University campus in the Jack L. Hunt Student Union Building.

The intent of the Community Town Hall is to let local residents provide input into what is hoped will be a comprehensive plan to ensure the state supports a robust education system, said Tara Jackson, president, Arizona Town Hall.

“We’re hoping to gather as many recommendations from as broad a population as possible from around the state from more than 20 town halls we’re conducting in the next two months,” Jackson said. “Those recommendations then become a part of the statewide Town Hall we are sponsoring Nov. 12-15 in Mesa.”

Jackson said a core belief among many in Arizona is that economic vitality of the state is dependent upon a strong and well-supported education system. She also said a recent poll indicated that Arizonans named generating support for a quality education system as the biggest issue facing the state.

Several speakers will present information and lead discussions at the Quad City Town Hall. Among them are Dick Foreman, president and CEO, Arizona Business and Education Coalition; Tim Carter, president, Arizona State School Board, and superintendent, Yavapai County Schools.

Also featured is a panel presentation from three education authorities: Rosemary Agneessens, community outreach, Forest Fee Management Association; Jennifer Hernandez, community mobilizer, Expect More Arizona-Northern Arizona; and Lisa Hosking, consultant, Tenney Blended Learning Strategies.

Those interested in attending should contact Laura Parsons, 602-252-6000 or aztownhall.org/CommunityPrograms. The registration fee, which includes lunch and beverages during the day, is $25. The deadline for cancellations is Oct. 11.

4-H needs volunteers

4-H Positive Youth Development Program is looking for volunteers to judge record books.

Judging will take place Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office located at 840 Rodeo Drive, Building C. If interested, contact Shirley Vasovski at 928-445-6590, ext. 229. No previous 4-H experience is needed. Last year, almost 125 books were judged. The Judging Record Books education guide is available upon request.

Bearizona gears up for annual Howly Growly Owly Festival

Fall is a great time to visit Bearizona Wildlife Park; the animals are active in the cooler weather and are all sporting lustrous fur coats in preparation for winter.

Bearizona is hosting Howly Growly Owly Festival weekends in October (Fri, Sat, Sun). Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume and go to the gift shop to get a “beary” special treat! Park hours throughout the month of October are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities Include:

Howl-O-Ween Express: Hop on the open-air bus that takes visitors through the drive-thru animal exhibits. This is about as close as visitors are going to get to our animals, so they won’t want to miss out. Patrons can howl with the wolves in the Alaskan Tundra & Arctic Wolf enclosure and watch the bison interact with a special Howl-O-Ween enrichment treat. Bus rides depart from the Fort Bearizona parking lot at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Growly Bear Cave: Located within the Fort Bearizona walk-thru area, guests can check out our array of jack-o-lanterns that adorn the inside of the Kindergarten Bear Cave.

Scareizona at Bearizona Haunted House: Those who dare can walk through our super scary Haunted House (PG-13 Rated).

Raptor Show: Guests should plan to catch an Owly Raptor Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Photo Ops: Several areas of the park are decorated in different themes so visitors can take photos with their families.

Bearizona’s mission is to promote conservation through memorable and educational encounters with North American wildlife in a natural environment.

Costumes for Kids 5k planned for Oct. 15

Minions, princesses and super heroes will all be coming together for a cause on Sunday, Oct. 15, as Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation holds its annual Costume for Kids 5k at courthouse plaza.

The community is invited to come out too to support the cause and join in on the fun. Around 100 runners and walkers will dress up in costume and circle Courthouse Square to raise money for the organization. All funds raised will benefit children in foster care through grants for basic necessities, clothes, a family visitation center, Christmas gifts and celebration cards.

“This is the most fun event for families every year,” said Jennifer Whittemore of Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation. “The money raised allows us to serve more kids and give them just a little bit of normalcy while they are in a tough situation in foster care. Our programs are designed to make them feel special and this event allows us to keep our programs going.”

There are currently more than 400 kids in foster care in Yavapai County. Each have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

The 5k starts at 10 a.m. and costs $25 per adult runner. Children under the age of 16 and foster or kinship families are free. For more information and to pre-register visit http://bit.ly/2fpH4sx.

“It was fun to see everybody out there in costume having a good time and to run downtown with friends and bring attention to the needs of the children in our community,” said Christie Burnett from Prescott, who participated last year.



For more information on the event, call 928-445-0800 or visit YavapaiCASAForKids.org.

Good Samaritan Society Seminars

Good Samaritan Society—Prescott and Prescott Valley invites you to attend a free informative seminar open to residents, family members and the community. This seminar will help you plan for the two most important things in your life: Everything You Own and Everyone You Love.

Crafting Your Legacy, estate and financial planning, Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Thursday, Oct. 19.

To RSVP for this event or for more information, contact Gretchen at 928-460-9678 or ggallagh@good-sam.com before Oct. 12.