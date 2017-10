Chino Valley Births: Week of Oct. 11

Rory Lyn Fletcher, a 7 lb., 14 oz. girl was born Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kaitlin Reva and James Michael Fletcher Jr. of Chino Valley.

Connor Benjamin Galloway, 6 lbs., 13 oz. boy, was born Friday, September 8, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kimberly Ann and Benjamin Paul Galloway of Chino Valley.

Heather Lynn Knoblock, a 6 lb., 2 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Melissa Marie and Christopher Robert Knoblock of Chino Valley.

Lillian Edra Lee Koberstein, a 5 lb., 2 oz. girl, was born Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Melissa Anne Butts and Kiefer Kenneth Koberstein of Chino Valley.

Kyler Russell Miller, an 8 lb., 8 oz. boy, was born Sunday, August 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kendall Alexandria Kunick and Zackary Anderson Miller of Paulden.

Ana’leia Preciado, a 6 lb., 10 oz. girl, was born Tuesday, August 8, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Estrella Monique Terrazas and Fabian Preciado, of Chino Valley.