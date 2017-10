A fire in Seligman poured heavy smoke along Interstate 40 Tuesday, Oct. 10, causing a hazard to drivers.

The fire, which started Monday, was named the Crookton Fire and was burning at an old sawmill.

It was under five acres and has been contained but smoke continued to issue from it, making I-40 travel in the area hazardous, county officials said.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area.