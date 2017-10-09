Rodeo: Turquoise Circuit Finals results

EDITOR'S NOTE: Read about Taos Muncy's path back to being a No. 1-ranked circuit cowboy and native rodeo stars becoming role models on dCourier.com.
Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo 10 07 17
Highlights from the final round of the Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo at the Prescott Valley Event Center Saturday, October 7, 2017. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)
Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo 10 05 17
Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo
Final Results
Prescott Valley Event Center
Through Saturday, Oct.7
All-Around
1) Jace Melvin ... 4,534.94 (Event: SW, TD)
2) Shank Edwards ... 4,089.22 (Event: SR, TD)
3) Seth Hall ... 4,988.44 (Event: TD, TR)
Bareback Results
1) Kyle Charley ... 2,608.17
2) Trenten Montero ... 1,956.12
3) Luke Creasy ... 1,304.08
4) Shon Gibson ... 652.04
Steer Wrestling Results
1) Jace Melvin ... 2,720.97
2) Dean McIntyre ... 2,040.72
3) Tanner Robinson ... 1,360.48
4) Christian Pettigrew ... 680.24
Saddle Bronc Riding
1) Leon Fountain ... 2,636.37
2) Taos Muncy ... 1,977.27
3) Dylan Henson ... 1,318.18
4) Magin Lane Montoya ... 659.09
Bull Riding
1) Joseph Vazquez ... 2,664.57
2) Lon Danley ... 1,998.42
3) Jose Griego ... 1,332.28
4) Scottie Knapp ... 666.14
Barrel Racing
1) Lori Todd ... 2,720.97
2) Nicole Riggle ... 2,040.72
3) Jordan Bassett ... 1,360.48
4) Sherry Cervi ... 680.24
Team Roping
1) Brady Payne/Junior Zambrano ... 2,720.97
2) Tanner Baldwin/Logan Medlin ... 2,040.72
3) Michael Calmelat/Lane Siggins ... 1,360.48
4) Calvin Brevik/Kory Bramwell ... 680.24
Tie Down
1) Seth Hall (Individual result not provided)
Steer Roping
1) Corey Ross (Individual result not provided)
