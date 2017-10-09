Rodeo: Turquoise Circuit Finals results

EDITOR'S NOTE: Read about Taos Muncy's path back to being a No. 1-ranked circuit cowboy and native rodeo stars becoming role models on dCourier.com.

Photo Gallery

Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo 10 07 17

Highlights from the final round of the Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo at the Prescott Valley Event Center Saturday, October 7, 2017. (Les Stukenberg/The Daily Courier)